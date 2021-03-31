10 years of conflict in Syria: Switzerland commits to peace and helps with 60 million francs

Bern, 30.03.2021 - Switzerland has pledged an additional 60 million of francs to help the Syrian population in Syria and the region, which has been facing war for ten years. FDFA Deputy State Secretary Johannes Matyassy announced this amount on 30 March 2021 on the occasion of the 5th High Level Conference chaired by the UN and the EU. He also reaffirmed Switzerland's support for the UN peace process and respect for international law in Syria. Since 2011, Switzerland has provided more than half a billion Swiss francs to help civilians affected by the conflict.

"We will not spare any effort in helping to set Syria back on a path towards peace" said the Deputy State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) Johannes Matyassy at the conference, which is being held virtually for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHF 60 million will be made available to support people affected by the crisis in Syria and the region. The specific aim is to facilitate access to basic resources and services and to improve their livelihoods. Switzerland has participated in every high-level conference organised by the EU and the UN in response to the political and humanitarian crisis in Syria since 2017.

Switzerland's biggest ever humanitarian commitment The humanitarian situation in Syria continues to worsen. While 11 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance in 2020, this figure has risen to 13.4 million, presenting the humanitarian organisations with a huge challenge. Moreover, the Syrian conflict and its devastating effects are also affecting neighbouring countries: more than 5.5 million people have fled Syria for surrounding countries, according to UN figures.

Since 2011, Switzerland has spent around CHF 522 million to combat the devastating effects of the conflict on the population in Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq. This is the largest humanitarian commitment in Swiss history.

Helping to advance a political solution to the conflict In addition to humanitarian aid, Switzerland is also involved in diplomacy in order to contribute to peace in Syria. Switzerland has a direct interest in promoting peace, human rights, the protection of people in need and stability in the region. It uses its peace policy to contribute to the reduction of tensions and the stabilisation and pacification of this part of the world.

As host of the UN peace process in Geneva, Switzerlandcontinues to actively support the search for a political solution to the conflict. In addition it is committed to the respect and promotion of international humanitarian law and remains active in the fight against impunity.

Address for enquiries

FDFA Communication Federal Palace West Wing CH-3003 Bern, Switzerland Tel. Communication service: +41 58 462 31 53 Tel. Press service: +41 58 460 55 55 E-mail: kommunikation@eda.admin.ch Twitter: @SwissMFA