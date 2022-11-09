10 people killed and 77 injured in rocket attack on IDP settlements in Idlib, 6 Nov

By Chiara Torelli on 8 Nov 2022

On the morning of 6 November, 10 people were killed, including eight civilians, and 77 others injured in rocket attacks on camps housing internally displaced persons (IDPs) near Kafr Jales village, in western Idlib. The strikes originated from areas under Syrian and Russian control, and the rockets were allegedly loaded with cluster munitions.

Up to seven camps were hit. In Maram camp, five civilians, including four children, were killed, while one man was killed in Wadi Khaled camp and one woman was killed in Mahtat Meyah Kafr Ruhin camp. One more man was also killed. Some 400 people have been displaced.

Houses and tents across the camps suffered extensive damage.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack came a day after Syrian soldiers were killed in shelling by groups affiliated with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant rebel group in the area. Idlib is also the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria.

This attack marks the latest of many violations of the March 2020 truce between Russia and Turkey, which ended a Russian-backed Syrian offensive in Idlib.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, involving a wide variety of state and non-state actors. For a detailed breakdown of actors involved, see this guide put together by the Illinois University Library.

Since 2011, AOAV has recorded 8,712 incidents of intentional explosive weapon use in Syria, which have caused 80,717 reported civilian casualties (37,872 killed and 42,845 injured). The worst affected regions are Aleppo (22,114 civilian casualties), Idlib (12,317), and Rif Dimashq (10,004).

In that time, air-launched weapons have reportedly caused the majority, 44% (35,312), of civilian casualties. In particular, airstrikes caused 26,881 reported civilian casualties. Ground-launched weapons caused 30% (24,381) of reported civilian casualties, predominantly non-specific shelling (9,269 civilian casualties) and mortars (6,121), and IEDs caused 19% (15,234) of civilian casualties, in particular car bombs (9,866 civilian casualties), non-specific IEDs, and combined types of IEDs.

State actors have caused 62% (49,712) of civilian casualties recorded by AOAV in Syria since 2011. Specifically, 31% (24,902) of civilian casualties were reportedly caused by Syria, 5% (4,181) by Russia, 5% (3,750) by the US-led coalition, and 2% (1,537) by Turkey.

AOAV’s casualty figures represent the lowest of estimations in terms of the number of people killed and injured by explosive weapon use. In an effort to quantify the explicit harm caused by specific explosive weapons, AOAV solely records incident-specific casualty figures, as reported in English-language media.

