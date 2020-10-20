10 Motorcycles Delivered to Support a Vegetable Production Project in Northern Aleppo

Turkey - Monday, 19th October 2020 --

The first delivery for SRTF project "Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo" was completed today. The delivery consisted of 10 motorcycles which will be used by agronomists to visit the 2,000 farmers spread across 500 hectares of land.

This 18-month project, worth EUR 1.76 million, aims to build the foundation for a thriving vegetable production sector in 11 communities throughout northern Aleppo. In addition to the benefiting farmers, their families, around 12,000 individuals, will also benefit from improved economic conditions and additional job opportunities created as a result of this project.

