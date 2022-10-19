UNHCR Switzerland Factsheet - September 2022

Switzerland has a longstanding humanitarian tradition, is an important donor and a strategic partner of UNHCR.

The country also maintains a resettlement programme.

The overall protection rate is high, but many applicants only receive provisional admission with restricted rights that impedes their integration.

UNHCR’s Office for Switzerland and Liechtenstein (OSL) advocates with government and non-government partners to include persons of concern in their planning & projects.

HIGHLIGHTS

8th Swiss Asylum Symposium

Around 350 participants attended the 8th Swiss Asylum Symposium, on May 19-20 in Bern. The topic of this year’s Symposium was “Access to protection for refugees - challenges, perspectives, solutions".

Community mapping

The mapping of the refugee communities active in Switzerland continued during the Spring 2022. The Refugee Outreach Coordinator leading this project has reached out to more than 40 Refugee-led Organizations (RLOs) and collected detailed data. A mapping report will be published by the end of the year.

New thematic postcards

OSL released in July a new series of 15 postcards (in French and in German) about asylum and refugees. These cards provide simple answers to frequently asked questions. So far, more than 8000 have already been sent.

UKRAINE REFUGEE SITUATION RESPONSE

As of 30 September, 65,098 refugees from Ukraine are currently present in Switzerland and registered for temporary protection.

Protection:

Relevant information has been made available to refugees from Ukraine by phone and through a dedicated section on OSL’s Help page. Information has been continuously updated since March and translated to Russian and Ukrainian.

Monitoring:

To identify issues of concern to refugees from Ukraine, interviews have been conducted with legal aid services, the Swiss Refugee Council (responsible for the host family program in Switzerland) and refugees from Ukraine. During multipurpose visits to the Federal Reception centres, the response to refugees from Ukraine has been monitored as well as its impact on regular asylum procedures and other refugees.

Advocacy:

In March, OSL issued a statement welcoming the application of S status (temporary protection status), with recommendations. In July, authorities established an expert group to evaluate the S status. OSL’s had a hearing at the end of August to share its most important concerns.