Viet Nam offers 100,000 face masks to Sweden to help fight COVID-19

(MOFA) - Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung, on behalf of the Government of Viet Nam has handed over 100,00 face masks manufactured in Viet Nam to help Sweden fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Dung said Viet Nam stands ready to cooperate, exchange experience and join hands with other countries, including Sweden in the fight against COVID-19.

He expressed thanks to the valuable support and assistance offered by Sweden to Viet Nam during its past struggle for national reunification in the past and the current cause of development and international integration.

Swedish Ambassador to Viet Nam Ann Mawe extended thanks to the Government and people of Viet Nam for the valuable gift, which is a vivid example of the traditional friendship, close cooperation, and trust between the two countries.

She spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s outstanding outcomes in combating COVID-19, expressing her belief that the Viet Nam-Sweden relationship will continue advancing robustly in both bilateral and multilateral aspects in the time to come.

Earlier, Viet Nam also offered medical supplies to several countries like the US, Japan, Russia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.