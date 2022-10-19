UNHCR Sweden Factsheet - September 2022

Sweden has made outstanding contributions to international refugee protection over the past decades and is the most important multi-year donor of flexible funding to UNHCR.

Sweden is strongly engaged in current European discussions on the draft Pact for Migration and Asylum, working towards a consensus that upholds international refugee protection.

Sweden has a well-established asylum system, long standing commitment to refugee resettlement and comprehensive integration programmes

HIGHLIGHTS

Fair and fast asylum procedures Sweden continues to invest in such procedures with quality initiatives, frontloading, and diversified case processing modalities with specific procedures (tracks) according to characteristics of the asylum application identified during the initial process.

6,411 refugees were resettled to Sweden in 2021. Sweden offers a yearly quota of 5,000 resettlement places.

More than 40,000 formerly stateless individuals have acquired Swedish nationality between the start of the #IBelong Campaign in 2014 and the end of 2021.

UKRAINE REFUGEE SITUATION RESPONSE

As of 30 September, 46,236 refugees from Ukraine are currently present in Sweden and registered for temporary protection.

UNHCR response: Protection monitoring and assessment, including of implementation of temporary protection framework and dialogue with refugees from Ukraine.

Essential items and services, such as housing, food, daily allowance, health care and education are provided by the Government to newly arrived refugees from Ukraine.

Support to the most vulnerable: Governments and civil society scaled up support to protect children and to prevent gender-based violence.

Coordination: UNHCR participates in monitoring and interagency assessments of the needs of Ukrainian refugees to help inform the government and organizations on how to address these needs.