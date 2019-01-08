UNHCR in Northern Europe

08 Jan 2019

About us

Since 1950, UNHCR has protected the lives and rights of millions of people and helped them rebuild their futures. UNHCR has a unique mandate to protect and assist refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced and stateless people. We are working globally to ensure that everybody has the right to seek asylum and get to safety, when they have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, violence or persecution.

We are leading and coordinating the international work in all stages of the lives of our persons of concern – from flight to solution.

• We are providing humanitarian and life-saving assistance.

• We are working to protect refugees and the displaced, including the most vulnerable.

• We are helping the forcibly displaced to rebuild their futures through access to education and livelihoods.

• And we are working to identify and implement durable solutions such as resettlement, local integration and voluntary returns when it’s possible and safe.

With more than 11,500 staff members, UNHCR is present in 128 countries around the world. The vast majority of our colleagues are working in the field – in areas of crisis and emergency.

