FOREWORD

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Swaziland is pleased to share with its partners and stakeholders its 2014-2015 Biennial Report. This report covers the contribution WHO made towards addressing some of the health challenges and disease burden in the country. Over the two year the health sector made a lot of progress towards improving the health status of the people of Swaziland.

We applaud the Government of the Kingdom of Swaziland for prioritising the health sector in national budget allocation. The Government provides full funding for procurement of essential medicines like antiretroviral drugs and vaccines. We also congratulate the government for developing the second Health Sector Strategic Plan which puts Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as its central theme. The country also successfully hosted the third National Health Research Conference in 2014 and developed a national research agenda for health.

There have been several achievements during the biennium. The year 2014 saw the government introducing the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV13), a cost effective child survival intervention that contributes towards achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) targets. In 2015 the Rota Virus vaccine was added to the national routine immunisation schedule. The assent to the Tobacco Products Control Act of 2013 was followed by the development of the National Tobacco Control policy and regulations to the Act in 2014. Significant progress was made towards improving the health of mothers and children in line with attaining MDG 4 and 5. The country also completed the Stepwise approach to disease surveillance (STEPs survey) which provides essential evidence for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases. Swaziland also successfully conducted the mapping survey for Soil transmitted Helminthiasis and schistosomiasis with support from WHO.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Swaziland, development partners, local non-governmental organizations and members of the communities for their support during the biennium. WHO Swaziland Country Office is committed to playing its leadership role in matters concerning health, providing technical support, building capacity of the health sector to deal with the health problems facing the country.