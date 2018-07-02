eSwatini: Project Highlights - Emergency support to rural livelihoods affected by the El Niño-induced drought in Swaziland (OSRO/SWA/601/NET)

Objective: To safeguard livelihoods and enhance the food security and nutrition of El-Niño-induced drought affected households in Eswatini.

Key partners: Eswatini Ministry of Agriculture, Baphalali Swaziland Red Cross Society, Action Cooperative Agriculture Trust, World Vision Swaziland and the National Disaster Management Agency.

Beneficiaries reached: 1 250 households.

Activities implemented:

Identified selected and sensitized beneficiaries.

Procured and distributed 650 bales of hay to 650 agropastoral beneficiary households and 56 water tanks (5 000 litres each) across 28 drought-stricken communities.

Procured and distributed agricultural inputs (drip irrigation kits, fencing, forks, hand tools, rakes and vegetable seedlings) to 600 beneficiary households towards the establishment of family food and nutrition gardens.

Procured and distributed 56 000 vegetable seedlings to nine schools reaching over 318 pupils.

Trained 600 beneficiaries in good agricultural practices (crop planting, watering, weed and pest control, crop rotation, organic farming, permaculture and composting).

Impact: