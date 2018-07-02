eSwatini: Project Highlights - Emergency support to rural livelihoods affected by the El Niño-induced drought in Swaziland (OSRO/SWA/601/NET)
Objective: To safeguard livelihoods and enhance the food security and nutrition of El-Niño-induced drought affected households in Eswatini.
Key partners: Eswatini Ministry of Agriculture, Baphalali Swaziland Red Cross Society, Action Cooperative Agriculture Trust, World Vision Swaziland and the National Disaster Management Agency.
Beneficiaries reached: 1 250 households.
Activities implemented:
Identified selected and sensitized beneficiaries.
Procured and distributed 650 bales of hay to 650 agropastoral beneficiary households and 56 water tanks (5 000 litres each) across 28 drought-stricken communities.
Procured and distributed agricultural inputs (drip irrigation kits, fencing, forks, hand tools, rakes and vegetable seedlings) to 600 beneficiary households towards the establishment of family food and nutrition gardens.
Procured and distributed 56 000 vegetable seedlings to nine schools reaching over 318 pupils.
Trained 600 beneficiaries in good agricultural practices (crop planting, watering, weed and pest control, crop rotation, organic farming, permaculture and composting).
Impact:
Supported the production of approximately 1.5 tonnes of beetroot, 15 tonnes of cabbage, 2 tonnes of green pepper, 4 tonnes of lettuce, 1.8 tonnes of onions, 2 tonnes of spinach and 18 tonnes oftomatoes, enhancing beneficiaries’ capacity tomeet theirfood and otherimmediate needs.
Improved income generation among beneficiary households able to sell surplus at market.
Increased the water availability for livestock by 280 000 litres, benefiting livestock across 28 communities.
Enhanced the technical capacities of agropastoral households to effectively utilise the inputs received.