Suriname - Floods (CDEMA, CIMH, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2022)

According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the most impacted Districts include Brokopondo, Sipaliwini, Marowijne, Para, Saramacca, Coronie, and Nickerie. In Brokopondo and Sipaliwini Districts alone there are more than 6,000 affected people. A number of communities were declared disaster areas by the Government of Suriname on 25 May. There are concerns with regard to the food supply in the Interior part of Suriname, as floodwaters have damaged crop fields.