Suriname - Floods (CDEMA, CIMH, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2022)

Since the beginning of March, widespread flooding has been affecting the Interior and southern areas of Suriname.
According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the most impacted Districts include Brokopondo, Sipaliwini, Marowijne, Para, Saramacca, Coronie, and Nickerie. In Brokopondo and Sipaliwini Districts alone there are more than 6,000 affected people. A number of communities were declared disaster areas by the Government of Suriname on 25 May. There are concerns with regard to the food supply in the Interior part of Suriname, as floodwaters have damaged crop fields.
The European Commission's Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated in rapid mapping mode on 7 June (EMSR577) to assist the work of agencies involved in dealing with flood response, and in managing damage assessments.
The Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) predicts that heavy rainfall in Suriname is expected to last until August.