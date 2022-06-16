Suriname

Suriname Flooding - Situation Report No. 3 (as of 6:00 PM on 13 June 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW:

  • A number of communities were declared disaster areas by the Government of Suriname on 25th May after experiencing widespread flooding which began in March 2022

  • The districts affected were Brokopondo, Sipaliwini, Marowijne, Para, Saramacca, Coronie and Nickerie, which are all located in the interior and Southern sections of the country.

  • Following the government’s declaration on May 25th, an Inter-Ministerial Crisis Team was set up to deal with the crisis and provide assistance to the affected families. The team comprises six working groups: Shelter, Security, Health, Finance, Media and Agriculture.

  • The outlook by MET officials is for above-normal rainfall between the months of June to August 2022 and this has created major concern about continued flooding, particularly in the already affected communities.

  • Rising water due to heavy rainfall in Upper Suriname (on the southern side of the Afobaka Lake) has resulted in a number of villages in the area starting to flood.

