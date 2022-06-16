Suriname Flooding - Situation Report No. 3 (as of 6:00 PM on 13 June 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW:

A number of communities were declared disaster areas by the Government of Suriname on 25th May after experiencing widespread flooding which began in March 2022

The districts affected were Brokopondo, Sipaliwini, Marowijne, Para, Saramacca, Coronie and Nickerie, which are all located in the interior and Southern sections of the country.

Following the government’s declaration on May 25th, an Inter-Ministerial Crisis Team was set up to deal with the crisis and provide assistance to the affected families. The team comprises six working groups: Shelter, Security, Health, Finance, Media and Agriculture.

The outlook by MET officials is for above-normal rainfall between the months of June to August 2022 and this has created major concern about continued flooding, particularly in the already affected communities.