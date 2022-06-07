Suriname Flooding - Situation Report No. 1 (as of 8:00 PM on 26 May 2022)

Severe Flooding in the Interior due to heavy rainfall

HIGHLIGHTS:

The National Coordination Centre for Disaster Management (NCCR), Suriname has mounted a national response to the emergency and updated CDEMA and the CDPG on the situation.

The weather forecast indicates there is a high risk of further flooding due to continuing moderate to intense rainfall from ITCZ activity, that may be enhanced by a stationary upper level trough in the Atlantic Ocean.

Due to heavy rainfall in the interior and southern sections of Suriname, the President declared the districts of Brokopondo, Sipaliwini, Marowijne, Para, Saramacca, Coronie and Nickerie disaster areas on Wednesday 25 May, 2022.

Updates from Impacted CDEMA Participating State

The following report was provided by the National Coordination Centre for Disaster Management (NCCR) to a meeting of the Caribbean Development Partner Grouping (CDPG) on 26 May 2022:

Rising waters caused by heavy flooding resulted in a number of major challenges in the southern section of Suriname.

The significant amount of rainfall forced the authorities to open the spillways of the Brokopondo dam which resulted in villages below the dam experiencing higher flood water levels. lt is anticipated that these water levels will not fall significantly any time soon, and there may be a need to continue to discharge water over the coming period.

There is also a concern with wastewater management as many persons are engaging in improper waste disposal practices which have the potential to create health problems.

Many of the roads used to access the affected villages to provide help to citizens have been damaged by heavy floods.

Access to the southern part of Suriname can now only be gained by aircraft, helicopters or boats to bring relief to residents of the areas.

Electrical and water hygiene purification installations, built close to the river are now under water and severely damaged. This has posed a challenge for the country to provide the citizens with clean water for drinking and hygiene purposes.

There has been a significant increase in the mosquito population across villages in the Interior which has raised concern about the potential for illness among citizens.

Families are displaced - relocation to relatives elsewhere in their village or to higher areas has taken place.

Schools are not accessible to teachers and children.

Food security is being threatened as many of the agricultural areas used for planting crops and rearing animals are now under water. Farms are inundated and crops are submerged under water resulting in crop losses.

Many small self employed entrepreneurs have lost their livelihoods

Priority concerns in the affected areas include Agriculture (food security issues), Health, WASH, psycho-social; water-borne diseases, and Education.

The CDEMA Regional Coordination Centre (RCC) is monitoring the situation and the Caribbean Donor Partners Group (CDPG) held its first meeting to discuss the flood event on Wednesday May 26, 2022.

The CDEMA CU will send a Response Support Mission to Suriname on Monday May 30, 2022.

The CDEMA CU continues to maintain contact with the National Coordination Centre for Disaster Management (NCCR), Suriname.

As the CDEMA CU awaits the Needs List from Suriname, partners are requested to anticipate the requirement for fresh water, sanitary supplies, and monetary donations.