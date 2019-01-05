05 Jan 2019

Suriname Climate Adaptation Actions

The proposed action falls under the Global Climate Change Alliance+ (GCCA+) Flagship initiative of the European Union (EU) Global Public Goods and Challenges programme and is designed to support Suriname in improving its current climate change adaptation capacity and mitigation efforts. Climate Change is a major issue for the Republic of Suriname as it is particularly vulnerable to the increasing frequency and severity of droughts, floods and severe storms, and their impacts on sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, as well as infrastructure. Such climate-related hazards are having increasingly adverse effects on the country and future climate change is likely to further exacerbate the situation.

