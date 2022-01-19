PAHO and Canada Provide the National Immunization Program, Bureau of Public Health, Suriname with Vaccine Refrigerators in support of the Immunization Programme

Paramaribo, 19 January 2022 (PAHO) – The BOG received the freezer in November of 2021 and the vaccine refrigerators in January 2022. The two refrigerators have a capacity of 36.5 cubic feet and the freezer has a capacity of 20 cubic feet and will serve to store COVID-19 vaccines as well as vaccines used in the routine immunization program that need to be kept at specific controlled temperatures to ensure safety and quality.

The government of Canada has partnered with PAHO to provide the country with support for various pillars of the COVID-19 response including vaccination roll-out in keeping with the COVID-19 National Vaccination Deployment Plan.

“Vaccination of the population against COVID-19 is a critical component of the national response to the management of the pandemic in addition to adhering to the public health and social measures and adequate and timely case identification, isolation and management. Strengthening the capacity of the national vaccine store for COVID-19 and other vaccines is an important component of ensuring a strong immunization program and safe and quality vaccines ”, stated Dr. Karen Lewis-Bell, PAHO/WHO representative in Suriname.