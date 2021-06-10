Canada and PAHO donate more PPE-items to the Ministry of Health in Suriname

On Wednesday, June 9th, a total of 300,000 surgical gloves and 18,000 pieces of surgical gowns were handed over to the Ministry of Health in care of the Bureau of Medical Supply Suriname (BGVS). This necessary PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is the second donation by the Canadian government this year and will be directed to the frontline health care workers responding to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada has consistently kept its promise to continue supporting Suriname in the fight against COVID-19. PAHO assisted in the procurement and delivery of the materials, with the funds provided by the Canadian Government. In April of this year, PPE for elderly homes and caregivers was also donated to the Ministry of Health.

PAHO/WHO Representative in Suriname, Dr. Karen Lewis-Bell, stated that with the increasing transmission of infection and reports of new cases each day in excess of 250 per day, these PPE (gloves and gowns) will be very useful to protect health care workers as they continue their dedication to patient care.