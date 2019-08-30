30 Aug 2019

World Vision Sudan: Situation Report | July 01 - July 31, 2019

from World Vision
Published on 26 Aug 2019
Download PDF (897.71 KB)

Key messages

• Months of anti-government protests that persisted even after the April military takeover further worsened the economic situation. Poor macroeconomic conditions such as high inflation, shortage of hard currency, and fuel largely continued to drive up the cost of commodities, including agricultural inputs. The worsened economic situation has strained households’ ability to access food, and resulting into a dire humanitarian situation. At least 8 million people require humanitarian assistance, up from 4.4 million.

• Market prices for staple foods remained high due to months of anti-government protests. Household food insecurity, that is both availability and access thus persist for at least 5.8 million vulnerable people. According to FEWSNET, parts of Red Sea, Kassala, East,West and North Kordofan, East, Central and West Darfur, Gedaref and Blue Nile states faced crisis levels of food insecurity (IPC phase 3). Internally displaced persons in parts of South Kordofan and conflict-affected households of Jebel Mara in Darfur faced emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC phase 4).

• OCHA estimates that the number of people in need has risen from 4.4 million in early 2019 to 8 million, with concerns raised that this number could increase further. World Vision appeals for your continued support during this transitional period and beyond, in order to provide support to people in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

• Heavy flooding across Sudan has severely affected at least 190,000 people including partially or totally damaging their homes. It has been forecasted that the rains will persist until October and thus the risk of flooding remains high.Affected households require urgent support in the form of essential relief supplies for survival.

