03 Oct 2019

World Vision Sudan: Situation Report | August 1 - August 31, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (903.89 KB)

Key messages

  • Market prices for staple foods remain high, and as such household food insecurity, that is both availability and access persist for the most vulnerable especially in parts of Red Sea, Kassala, East, West and North Kordofan, East, Central and West Darfur, Gedaref and Blue Nile states faced crisis levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3). Of grave concern also are Internally displaced persons in parts of South Kordofan and conflict-affected households of Jebel Mara in Darfur who continue to be at risk of emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 4).

  • Heavy flooding across Sudan has severely affected at least 346,000 people including partially or totally damaging their homes, according to OCHA. It has been forecasted that the rains will persist until October and thus the risk of flooding remains high. Affected households require urgent support in the form of essential relief supplies for survival.

  • According to OCHA Sudan, the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks remains high in the floods-affected areas, due to the heavy rains and flooding that have been experienced in most parts of the country.

  • OCHA estimates that the number of people in need has risen from 4.4 million in early 2019 to 8 million, with concerns raised that this number could increase further. World Vision, therefore, appeals for your continued support during this transitional period and beyond, in order to provide support to people in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.