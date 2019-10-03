World Vision Sudan: Situation Report | August 1 - August 31, 2019

Key messages

Market prices for staple foods remain high, and as such household food insecurity, that is both availability and access persist for the most vulnerable especially in parts of Red Sea, Kassala, East, West and North Kordofan, East, Central and West Darfur, Gedaref and Blue Nile states faced crisis levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3). Of grave concern also are Internally displaced persons in parts of South Kordofan and conflict-affected households of Jebel Mara in Darfur who continue to be at risk of emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 4).

Heavy flooding across Sudan has severely affected at least 346,000 people including partially or totally damaging their homes, according to OCHA. It has been forecasted that the rains will persist until October and thus the risk of flooding remains high. Affected households require urgent support in the form of essential relief supplies for survival.

According to OCHA Sudan, the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks remains high in the floods-affected areas, due to the heavy rains and flooding that have been experienced in most parts of the country.