World Vision Sudan: Humanitarian Capacity Statement (October 2020)

World Vision Sudan (WVS) is a member of the World Vision International (WVI) Partnership. Established in 1950, World Vision is an international Christian humanitarian, development and advocacy organisation, dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision’s operations in Sudan began in 1983, and were initially operational until 1988. In June 2004, World Vision resumed operations in response to the Darfur Crisis.

Background

World Vision has operations across four states: South Darfur, East Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan, responding to the needs of populations in complex protracted emergency situations, providing both lifesaving and long-term support, complementing the efforts of government and other humanitarian partners.

World Vision effectively manages programs in a range of sectors including health, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), education, food security and livelihoods, child care and gender. World Vision is positioned to respond to the needs of those affected by natural and human-made disasters