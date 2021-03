Our Strategy 2021-2025

World Vision Sudan has unveiled its new strategy for the next five years, 2021- 2025. This strategy is our renewed commitment to vulnerable children.

We will directly target 2.1 million most vulnerable children across our four operational areas of Blue Nile, East Darfur, South Darfur, and South Kordofan. Our ultimate goal is to see children thrive and have a future filled with hope and promise.