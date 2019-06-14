14 Jun 2019

World Vision Sudan: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | April 01 - April 30, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (865.7 KB)

Key messages

• Anti-government protests and sit-ins continued particularly in the capital, Khartoum with protesters calling on the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to hand over power to civilian administration, as talks between the TMC and leaders of Protesters continued. Poor macroeconomic conditions such as high inflation, weak currency and fuel shortages continued to drive up the cost of commodities including agricultural inputs with the larger population having to bear the heavy burden of high costs, as traders seek to cushion their profit margins.

• Household food security, that is both availability and access persisted through the month. According to FEWSNET, food security is expected to continue to deteriorate for approximately 5.8 million most vulnerable people in Darfur, Blue Nile, Kordofan, Kassala, South Kordofan, and much of Red Sea states through September, due in large part to persistent macroeconomic difficulties.

• The humanitarian situation in Sudan remains dire particularly for the most vulnerable populations without livelihood opportunities and financial means to meet their daily needs.
To add to this, there is the threat of the newly vulnerable who will likely turn to humanitarian assistance. Meanwhile funding commitments remain largely unmet and if this persists, the populations will be exposed to prolonged periods of vulnerability. There is also need for greater attention in places of return and host communities, often people return to places where there is limited basic services, adding pressure to the limited facilities available and being used by communities that were already there.

• World Vision Sudan continues to appeal for sustained funding to cover the current emergency caseload, and for donor flexibility to also fund multi-year resilience building projects that is essential in supporting returnees who are settling back, and protracted IDPs in rebuilding their livelihoods and assets.

