World Vision Sudan Annual Report 2018

Message from National Director

Dear friends,

I wish to take this opportunity to convey our gratitude, on behalf of World Vision Sudan, and to thank you for our continued collaboration in ensuring the wellbeing of children and their families. Collectively, we provided assistance to approximately 1.5 million people (of which more than half were children).
Overall, our funding was US$30,878,096.This enabled us to provide emergency assistance in the form of food, essential relief items, health and nutrition supplies, support with staffing of health facilities, clean water, and other services to the most vulnerable families.
We continue to be encouraged by the impact of our multi-year projects, particularly how they have enabled us to strengthen our community relationships and partnerships.
Through these long-term projects we have seen, for example, beneficiaries gain skills and tools they needed to engage in productive farming as a means of livelihoods to support their families.
I wish to also highlight that 2018 was a special year for World Vision Sudan.This is because we were able to realise our expansion strategy of deepening our commitment to the most vulnerable children by starting new operations in South Kordofan state, and continuing our refugee programming activities in East Darfur state.
Despite the constant threat of underfunding as well as unstable funding, amidst a continuing increase in humanitarian needs, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children.
Looking forward, we hope that we will continue to closely collaborate and build on some of the demonstrated successes, in order to collectively tackle the challenges which undermine the process of development, and thus pose a threat to the wellbeing of children.

Kind Regards

Vince Edwards

