World Vision renews its commitment for children through its new five-year strategy

World Vision Sudan has launched its next five-year strategy (2021-2025), pledging to reach an estimated 2.1 million of Sudan’s most vulnerable children across Blue Nile, South Kordofan, South and East Darfur states. World Vision will maintain its current operations in these four states, but deepen efforts and operations into areas not previously accessible.

During the virtual launch on 24th March, Emmanuel Isch, Country Director for World Vision in Sudan said that the updated strategy reflected World Vision’s renewed commitment to vulnerable children in Sudan, and part of the organisation’s efforts to effectively use its resources, to achieve the greatest impact for children. “Our strategy is a promise to vulnerable children in Sudan and our renewed commitment to continue pursuing vision for every child, life in all its fullness, while at the same time we want to contribute to a number of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), and World Vision’s global strategy, known as ‘Our Promise',” Isch noted, expressing optimism about the promising new possibilities for children.

Mr. Isch also reiterated that going forward, in the new strategy cycle, World Vision will continue: learning and using lessons learnt from previous programmes, adapting its work and operations, as well as building on its strength, expertise, collaboration and partnerships, in order to further enhance its impact on children. John Makoni, Senior Director of Operations for World Vision in the East Africa Region, also expressed optimism that the changing context as well as the progress being made in Sudan, offered promising opportunities for World Vision and other partners to effectively collaborate with the Government in adequately supporting the most vulnerable children.

Ms. Paola Serrao Emerson, Head of Office for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) Sudan, acknowledged the contribution of World Vision alongside other humanitarian partners, particularly in providing critical assistance to those who need it the most. “What I think is exceptional about the work that World Vision does, and more broadly international NGOs, is that you are in the communities directly, and the flexibility and the nimbleness with which you shift from life-saving humanitarian assistance, to resilience, and to development assistance,” Ms. Paola noted.

Ms. Paola also drew attention to the deepening humanitarian situation, not just in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, where World Vision has operations, but other parts of the country, where she noted that already vulnerable people were becoming even more vulnerable. “In 2020, we saw five major shocks in Sudan: COVID-19 and its impacts, locusts, floods, inter-communal tension, and the influx of refugees from Ethiopia, primarily from Tigray; all of that adding to the fragility and the vulnerability of the people, and putting a lot of pressure on the aid community.” Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Dr. Ahmed Albashir Ibrahim, commended the work done by UN and its entities, NGOs and other partners. “The work that you are doing is what helps us get through the difficult times. We’ve had our rough times, not the least COVID-19 but I am sure that things will get better.”

The Commissioner pledged his continued support in facilitating the work of humanitarian partners in Sudan, acknowledging their critical role in supporting Sudan to address the humanitarian challenges it is grappling with.