World Vision launches its new five-year strategy, targeting 2.1 million vulnerable children in Sudan

Khartoum, 24 March, 2021 Child-focused organisation, World Vision International has today launched its new five-year strategy, to reach an estimated 2.1 million of Sudan’s most vulnerable children across Blue Nile, South Kordofan, South and East Darfur states.

The strategy prioritises food security and livelihoods, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and health and nutrition programmes as the means to directly impact children and their communities. This strategy also prioritises child protection throughout its implementation. World Vision will continue with its programmes in the four states it currently operates in, but deepen operations into areas now accessible in these states.

During the virtual launch, Emmanuel Isch, Country Director for World Vision in Sudan said: “Our strategy is a promise to vulnerable children, and part of our efforts to focus our resources where we can have the greatest impact for children, while at the same time it reflects our renewed commitment for vulnerable children. It is also about continuing to learn and adapt as an organisation.”

“We will bring lessons we have learnt previously. We will reflect on what did not go well or we could have done better, and continue adapting our work so that we are more agile, including from the Covid-19 pandemic and our response to it,” he added.

Through this updated strategy the organisation will build on its strengths and expertise, in the areas of cash programming, food security and livelihoods, health and nutrition, education, water and sanitation and hygiene (WASH), tapping into our strong partnerships, and innovations in order to enhance our impact for children.

“We are thankful for all our partners who have supported World Vision on this journey to advocate for children’s needs, to amplify their voices and opportunities, and to increase support for children toward their greater wellbeing. We remain optimistic about the promising new possibilities for children, and we look forward to continue engaging and working together, tapping into our strong partnerships, as well innovating, to deliver on our promise for children’s wellbeing.” Mr. Isch noted.

World Vision has been at the forefront, in Sudan, regionally and globally in supporting and advocating for the well-being of children through advocacy, disaster response and development efforts.

In 2016, World Vision embarked on a journey to contribute to the well-being of 2.5 million vulnerable boys and girls in Sudan in the communities we work, through education, health and nutrition, food security and livelihoods programmes, and access to water, hygiene and sanitation. Working alongside the Government of Sudan, partners, together with children and their communities, and with the support of our donors, World Vision is proud of the efforts and achievements towards this goal.

This last strategy cycle, also saw World Vision continue to adapt its work in order to more effectively meet the needs of vulnerable children. For example, expanding operations in East Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, and therefore reaching more vulnerable children. World Vision also expanded its scope to include refugee programming, enabling the organisation to respond to the needs of refugee children, thereby delivering on its promise, to go where the greatest need is.