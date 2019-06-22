World Vision deeply regrets the looting of its premises in South Darfur, Sudan

World Vision deeply regrets the looting of its premises in Gereida, South Darfur, Sudan, and that of its partner, the World Food Programme. Whilst shocked and saddened by both incidents, we are grateful that our staff are safe.

We condemn any attack targeting humanitarian operations. These attacks potentially impact efforts to serve communities in Gereida. World Vision has been working in South Darfur for nearly three decades, and enjoys a good relationship with communities there. Our operations continue across 18 locations in South Darfur. We also operate in East Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

World Vision reiterates the importance of ensuring unhindered operations for all humanitarian partners in Sudan, for the sake of vulnerable children and communities.

