20 Jun 2018

On World Refugee Day, UNHCR, Commissioner for Refugees renew commitment to stand together with refugees in Sudan

Report
from Government of Sudan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (305.7 KB)

Khartoum- 20 June 2018- (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees): On 20 June, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) mark World Refugee Day 2018, to call for solidarity with refugees and other persons of concern. On this occasion, UNHCR would like to commend the historical and continuous hospitality offered by the people and Government of Sudan to the refugees who have been seeking safe haven in the country over the last five decades.

UNHCR’s Representative in Sudan, Ms. Noriko Yoshida, said, “With the majority of refugees living out of camps, especially South Sudanese refugees, I would like to recognize the role played by local communities who are often the first to help refugees and returnees upon arrival.”

“I also take pride that the commemoration of World Refugee Day this year coincides with UNHCR’s 50th anniversary of serving, supporting and standing with refugees in Sudan. So let me salute the great efforts being exerted by every single worker of UNHCR, COR, UN sister agencies and other partners, in order to alleviate the suffering and finding long-term solutions for those forced to flee war and persecution in their home countries,” added Ms. Yoshida.

On his part, the Commissioner of Refugees, Eng. Hamad El-Gizouli, said, “For decades, Sudan has kept its doors open to people fleeing war, hunger and hardship, motivated by its longstanding tradition of hosting refugees despite the scarcity of its own resources.”

“UNHCR and COR are committed to continue their efforts to support the refugees in Sudan with all available means, in collaboration with the international community, to allow them to live in safety and dignity until circumstances allow them to return to their home countries,” affirmed the Commissioner of Refugees and UNHCR Representative in Sudan.

Sudan is a home of one of the largest number of refugees in the region, including from South Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Yemen and other countries. According to the Government of Sudan, the country is hosting an estimated 2 million refugees and asylum seekers.

According to UNHCR’s global statistics, some 68.5 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide by the end of 2017, including 25.4 million refugees, 40 million internally displaced people and 3.1 million asylum-seekers. Among these were 16.2 million people who became displaced during 2017 itself, either for the first time or repeatedly – indicating a huge number of people on the move and equivalent to 44,500 people being displaced each day, or a person becoming displaced every two seconds.

For More Information:

Mohamed Elnaiem, UNHCR, Tel. +002499 12308842, email. elnaiem@unhcr.org

Mahir El-Zubair, Office of the Commissioner of Refugees. Tel: +2499 18005181, email: cor.inform@gmail.com

