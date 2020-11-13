Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict - Conclusions on children and armed conflict in the Sudan (S/AC.51/2020/7)

The members of the Working Group welcomed the signature of the Constitutional Document in August 2019 to establish a new civilian-led transitional Government and transitional institutions, and the steps the country has undertaken to implement the action plan signed with the United Nations in March 2016, pertaining to ending and preventing the recruitment and use of children and which led to the delisting from the annexes to the report of the Secretary General on Children and Armed Conflict in 2018 (A/72/865-S/2018/465). The members of the Working Group expressed deep concern over the occurrence of the six grave violations against children in armed conflict in the Sudan, including the high prevalence of sexual violence and killing and maiming, which continue to be committed by all parties; they also expressed concern about the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the Sudan which negatively affects children; they underlined the importance of integrating child protection issues in the Sudan’s peace processes and addressing impunity by ensuring that all perpetrators of violations and abuses are brought to justice and held accountable without undue delay, and called upon parties to the conflict to integrate child protection provisions into peace negotiations, where appropriate, including those relating to the release and reintegration of children formerly associated with armed forces or armed groups, as well as provisions on the rights and well-being of children.