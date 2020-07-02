‘The work must go on’ – Uninterrupted help for people living with HIV & TB during COVID-19

The Global Fund-UNDP partnership provides essential medicines & supplies for Sudan’s most vulnerable. Facing COVID-19, collaboration & quick action ensures thousands remain protected.

Sanctions, fuel shortages, and weak medical and transport infrastructure were just some of the challenges facing Sudan’s healthcare system before COVID-19 arrived.

Last year more than 10,000 people received HIV treatment and over 21,000 were treated for TB in Sudan, both provided freely via the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. But, facing nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns, limited access to health services has been further restricted.

Officials at Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health and the National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF) – the agency responsible for purchasing and distributing medication nationwide – were aware of the potential consequences of delayed treatment and testing, and the need for a solution.

Delivery of supplies had become difficult for the agency, risking much-needed care for tens of thousands, and impacting HIV testing programmes.

“The situation was challenging,” said Dr Mousab Siddig Elhag, Director of the Ministry’s Disease Control Directorate. “But we knew the work must go on."

“We requested UNDP’s support, and our long-standing partnership helped lifesaving supplies reach those in need.”

Many of the medication and laboratory supply deliveries to Sudan’s states are handled by private operators. Unfortunately fuel shortages, inflation and movement restrictions meant transport costs increased significantly and reliability plummeted - for the few companies still operating.

Raising the issue with UNDP, the principal recipient of Global Fund grants in Sudan, options were explored.

Navigating sanctions, using its procurement experience, and strengthening Ministry of Health capacity, UNDP has a history of supporting health ministries with Global Fund grants in complex environments. While procuring and delivering essential medicines, UNDP aims to transfer full responsibility to national agencies.

Working with Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health and NSMF, a solution was developed: providing a five-month supply of medication and laboratory supplies to in-need areas of Sudan, and deploying an inter-state fleet of permitted World Food Programme trucks for distribution.

With distribution underway, 17 containers worth of essential supplies have reached Sudan’s eight most in-need states: Kassala, Gedarif, South, North and West Kordofan, Blue Nile, Sennar and East Darfur.

“The stakes are extraordinarily high,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund.

“The knock-on effects of COVID-19 on the fight against HIV, TB and malaria and other infectious diseases could be catastrophic. Mitigating that impact will require swift action, extraordinary levels of leadership and collaboration, and significant extra resources. Above all, we must leave no one behind.”

