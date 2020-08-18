‘Women’s empowerment starts at the grass-roots level’: A small NGO in Sudan supports thousands of vulnerable people a month

By Nahla Zarroug, Communications Officer, and Saviano Abreu, Head of Communications, in Khartoum, Sudan

Ahead of World Humanitarian Day on 19 August, OCHA is celebrating humanitarians who are playing an important role in saving and protecting people’s lives despite conflict, insecurity, lack of access and the added challenges of COVID-19.

When we met Khadiga Al Gassim at the small office she works in with her colleagues in Khartoum, Sudan, we realized that the humanitarian world is not something new to her. With a calm and warm voice, she explained how she left – almost 10 years ago – her long career and senior positions with national and international organizations to create the volunteer-based non-governmental organization (NGO) Al Gassim Humanitarian Aid and Development (AGHAD).

