12 Sep 2018

Woman dies, thousands of homes destroyed in Sudan rains

Report
Radio Dabanga
Published on 12 Sep 2018 View Original

Heavy rainfall in various parts of Sudan on Sunday and Monday caused the death of a woman in the Kabkabiya camp for the displaced in North Darfur. Hundreds of shelters collapsed. More than 9,000 houses were destroyed in the eastern part of the country.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a Kabkabiya camp sheikh reported that died and three others were injured during torrential rains in Kabkabiya on Monday. At least 460 camp homes were destroyed.

“Hundreds of families have lost all their belongings, including stored sorghum and other food,” he said.

The area of Um Zaeifa in South Darfur’s Ed El Fursan locality was seriously affected as well. A villager told this station that 174 families are living in the open after their homes collapsed or were washed away by floods.

El Gedaref

The recent rains and floods that swept through the El Rahad, El Mafaza and El Fau localities in El Gedaref have destroyed more than 9,000 houses.

Mohamed El Mardi, Speaker of El Gedaref parliament, reported on Tuesday that 4,677 homes were totally destroyed and 4,674 partially, in addition to 19 government buildings.

He said that 20.000 feddan of agricultural land were flooded. Large numbers of cattle drowned

The Commissioner of El Mafaza said that nine villages in the locality are cut-off from the outside world. About 1,152 families lost their homes.

