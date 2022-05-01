WHO Sudan - West Darfur Emergency Situation Report, Issue 1 (1 May 2021)

Overview

On 22 April, armed clashes in and around Kereneik Town resumed as the inter-communal conflict between Arab Nomads and the Masalit tribe broke out.

On 23 and 24 April, armed gunmen attacked two hospitals in the towns of Kereneik and El Geneina, resulting in the death of two health care workers and looting of these facilities. WHO and other humanitarian partners demand all parties to the conflict in Sudan respect the safety and neutrality of health workers, patients, and health facilities and ensure a safe path for supplies to arrive in hospitals which are reporting severe shortages of trauma supplies, medicines, and anesthesia drugs.

Violent trauma resulted in over 221 deaths (210 in Kerienek and 11 in El Geniena) and 162 wounded (FMoH data), and large influxes of newly displaced civilians fled towards the town’s military compound. The fighting has affected the whole population of Kereneik, noted at 12 000 households.

65 injured patients were evacuated from Kerniek to El Geneina. Of these, 15 patients were referred to Khartoum and the rest remained in Kerniek hospital and are currently receiving medical care, including general surgical and orthopedic interventions.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy fighting stopped, but the situation remains tense and unpredictable.