Khartoum, Sudan, 24 October — The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered critical medicines and health supplies from its logistics hub in Dubai to Khartoum, Sudan to address the health needs of 1.5 million people, including the protection of over 300,000 front-line health workers.

This operation represents the single largest air bridge conducted between the United Arab Emirates and Sudan.

“We are very grateful to His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for making his royal aircraft available to WHO, and for Dubai’s continued support in making these flights happen. The expedited transport and delivery of these medicines will most certainly save lives and alleviate suffering and we are grateful for the support from all parties engaged in coordinating this historic operation,” said Dr Nima Abid, WHO Representative in Sudan.

WHO Delivers Essential Health Supplies to Sudan The shipments — consisting of over 283 metric tons valued at more than US$ 2 million — also include essential paediatric medicines to support the health of children suffering from complications of acute severe malnutrition and were delivered over three rotations of a B-747 aircraft operated by Royal Air Wing.

The supplies will be immediately distributed upon arrival to health facilities in 18 States across Sudan. WHO’s Dubai Logistics Hub is also deploying technical staff with the supplies to facilitate the operation.

This year, WHO’s Logistics Hub in Dubai has delivered a total of 25 shipments to Sudan valued at US$ 1.4 million. In 2020, the hub supported eight lifeline shipments to Sudan valued at US$ 900,000.

“Sudan continues to suffer from the impact of global supply chain disruptions that affect the transport and delivery of essential medicines. These flights come at a critical time when Sudan is facing higher transmission of waterborne diseases due to the rainy season, as well as increasing numbers of vulnerable populations in need of humanitarian medical assistance,” added Dr Abid.

Through its logistics hub in Dubai, WHO is able to immediately and efficiently deliver lifesaving supplies to countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and beyond. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hub dispatched over US$ 90 million worth of health supplies to over 120 countries around the world.