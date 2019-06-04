04 Jun 2019

WHO alarmed at reports of attacks against health care in Sudan

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 04 Jun 2019

4 June, 2019 — Amidst the recent escalation of violence in Sudan, WHO is alarmed by reports of attacks against health staff and patients, including the use of live ammunition inside and around hospitals injuring health staff and patients, as well as disrupting life-saving services.

Hospitals affected by the violence are already overwhelmed, and have been receiving scores of injured patients every day.

Health staff must be allowed to treat the wounded without additional risk to their safety, or that of their patients.

For more information, contact:

Inas Hamam
Communications officer
hamami@who.int

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.