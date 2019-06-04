WHO alarmed at reports of attacks against health care in Sudan

4 June, 2019 — Amidst the recent escalation of violence in Sudan, WHO is alarmed by reports of attacks against health staff and patients, including the use of live ammunition inside and around hospitals injuring health staff and patients, as well as disrupting life-saving services.

Hospitals affected by the violence are already overwhelmed, and have been receiving scores of injured patients every day.

Health staff must be allowed to treat the wounded without additional risk to their safety, or that of their patients.

