What next for Sudan’s peace process? Evolving political and security dynamics in the Two Areas

This briefing considers the changing political situation in Sudan with a particular focus on the future of the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) and the evolving political and security dynamics in the Two Areas. It is the third in a series of rapid response updates by the Rift Valley Institute for the UK government’s XCEPT (Cross-Border Conflict Evidence, Policy and Trends) programme.

See Update 1 ‘What Next for the Juba Peace Agreement? and Update 2 ‘What Next for the Juba Peace Agreement? Evolving political and security dynamics in Darfur’.