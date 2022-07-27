WFP Welcomes World Bank US$ 100 Million Contribution for Critical Emergency Cash and Food Assistance in Sudan [EN/AR]

Khartoum –The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan has received a contribution of US$ 100 million from the World Bank to implement its newly launched Sudan Emergency Safety Nets Project. This project aims to provide cash transfers and food to more than two million people across Sudan, including internally displaced people and residents.

“WFP is extremely grateful to the World Bank for this generous contribution, at a crucial time in Sudan when more and more people do not know where their next meal will come from,” said Eddie Rowe, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Sudan.

This is the first-ever direct contribution from the World Bank to WFP in Sudan. This allocation has been provided by the World Bank-managed Sudan Transition and Recovery Support Trust Fund (STARS), supported by the European Union, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Norway, Canada, Italy, Finland, Spain, Ireland, and the World Bank-administered State and Peacebuilding Fund.

"We also extend our sincere gratitude to all donors who have invested in the STARS fund. This funding will help to mitigate a looming hunger crisis in Sudan and inform future social safety net systems for the country’s most vulnerable that not only saves but changes lives,” concluded Mr. Rowe.

Hunger is rising at an alarming rate and every contribution helps WFP support Sudan’s most vulnerable. Currently, one-third of the Sudanese population is facing food insecurity. By September, up to 18 million people, or 40% of the country’s population, could slip into hunger, according to the Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment released in June.

The key drivers of food insecurity in Sudan are the economic and political crisis, inflation, conflict and displacement, climate shocks, including droughts and floods, and a poor harvest in the past agricultural season. WFP’s work in Sudan aims to save the lives of people facing acute hunger while addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

This newly launched project will enable WFP to save lives while laying the foundation for a more targeted social safety net system in Sudan, addressing the root causes of food insecurity by supporting the most vulnerable to withstand shocks and build more resilient livelihoods for the long term.

Despite this contribution from the World Bank and STARS donors, WFP still requires at least an additional $266 million through the end of 2022 to reach over 10 million vulnerable people as planned at the outset of the year. Since the beginning of the year, WFP has reached 4.8 million people across Sudan with life-saving food or cash and nutrition support, school meals, and livelihood opportunities.

