WFP Sudan Tigray CBT Market Assessment March 2021

INTRODUCTION

COUNTRY CONTEXT

Since the onset of the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia on 4 November 2020, thousands of people have fled their homes in Tigray Ethiopia and crossed the border into eastern Sudan.

UNHCR estimates that over 61,400 people from Ethiopia have crossed the border into Sudan as of March 2021.

WFP Sudan has been providing humanitarian support including hot meals at reception areas, in-kind contributions rations, storage facilities, transport and Fuel services to UN agencies and NGOs since the beginning of the emergency in partnership with other UN Agencies and NGOs as well as with the Government of Sudan.

MARKET CONTEXT

The ongoing Tigray crisis has significant effects on the Sudan markets affected with the influx of the refugees.

This assessment supplements the rapid market assessment performed in Mid of December 2020 and is conducted to assess the capabilities, capacities and feasibility of the developing markets inside and in the vicinity of the camps to meet the basic needs of the Tigray refugees (food and non-food). The assessment is also aimed to assess the supply of the commodities to the camps and neighboring /feeder markets. It is also crucial to understand how markets can help households achieve food security and meet their essential needs as well as how these local markets can be strengthened.

This assessment mainly concentrated on Markets surrounding Tigray Refugee camps in Sudan taking into consideration below focus areas;

• Assortment of essential goods,

• Availability of products, and if there are products that are currently scarce in the targeted market,

• Prices, and if greatly increased in the last few weeks/months,

• Resilience of supply chain and how fast market can cope with the changes in demands,

• Competition,

• Infrastructure and traders’ logistics capacities.

• Level of services, applied systems and out-lets,

• Identify and highlight food quality related issues,

• Access and protection