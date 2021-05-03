WFP Sudan Outcome Performance Report End of 2020 - January-December 2020, Monitoring and Evaluation team

Introduction

Background

In 2020, 9.6 Million people in Sudan were food insecure (IPC, 2020) due to several factors that include protracted political instability, flooding, deteriorating macroeconomic environment characterized by high inflation levels and low harvests in the previous farming seasons. The situation was exacerbated by the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic which led to the demise of jobs and other sources of livelihoods. During this period, WFP Sudan continued with its efforts to ensure food security to people affected by these shocks. The response to various emergencies and implementation of resilience building initiatives was done under the Country Strategy Plan (2019-2023).

The CSP aims to achieve five strategic outcomes (SOs)1. Three of the outcomes contribute directly to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 and the other two contribute to the achievement of SDG 17. The focus of first two SOs include responding to emergencies, both new and protracted, and ensuring that humanitarian, development and peace actions are strategically interlinked. These two outcomes also seek to reduce malnutrition and tackling its root causes through an integrated package of nutrition-specific assistance and nutrition-sensitive interventions. SO3 seeks to strengthen the resilience of chronically foodinsecure households and food systems through implementation of productive and shock-responsive safety nets, supporting smallholder farmers and capacity strengthening at national and subnational levels.

In line with these SOs, several activities are under implementation across WFP Sudan’s areas of implementation. The current areas of operation are shown in Figure 1.

Activities implemented in 2020 include but not limited to unconditional general food assistance distribution (GD) through cash-based transfers (CBTs) and in-kind transfers, food assistance for assets (FFA), productive safety nets (PSN), school feeding as well as nutrition related programme activities like therapeutic supplementary feeding (TSFP), food-based prevention of moderate acute malnutrition (FBPMAM) and distribution of micronutrient powders (MNPs).