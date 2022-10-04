WFP: Sudan Emergency Safety Nets Project-SESP-P178989 - Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP) Final for negotiations July 6, 2022

ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL COMMITMENT PLAN

The United Nations World Food Programme (the Recipient) will implement the Sudan Emergency Safety Nets Project (the Project). The International Development Association (the Association), acting as the administrator of the Sudan Transition and Recovery Support Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF), has agreed to provide financing for the Project.

The Recipient shall ensure that the Project is carried out in accordance with the Environmental and Social Standards (ESSs) and this Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP), in a manner acceptable to the Association. The ESCP is a part of the Financing Agreement. Unless otherwise defined in this ESCP, capitalized terms used in this ESCP have the meanings ascribed to them in the referred agreement(s).

Without limitation to the foregoing, this ESCP sets out material measures and actions that the Recipient shall carry out or cause to be carried out, including, as applicable, the timeframes of the actions and measures, institutional, staffing, training, monitoring and reporting arrangements, and grievance management. The ESCP also sets out the environmental and social (E&S) instruments that shall be adopted and implemented under the Project, all of which shall be subject to prior consultation and disclosure, consistent with the ESS, and in form and substance, and in a manner acceptable to the Association. Once adopted, said E&S instruments may be revised from time to time with prior written agreement by the Association.