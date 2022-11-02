WFP Sudan Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

2.6 million people assisted in September 2022

11,000 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in September 2022

USD 16 million cash-based transfers in September 2022

USD 157 million six months net funding requirements (October 2022 – March 2023)

Situation Updates

• WFP’s market monitor of September indicated that the food prices continue to rise across Sudan. The national average price of the Local Food Basket (LFB) per person per day reached 566 Sudanese Pound during September; an increase of 8.1 percent compared to August, 190 percent higher than the beginning of the year, and 143 percent higher than the same time last year (September 2021). The significant increase in the LFB represents additional operational costs for WFP’s Food for Assets (FFA) programs and the local commodity procurement.

Read the full report here.