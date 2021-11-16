WFP Sudan Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

4.4 million people assisted in September 2021*

32,300 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 6.2 million of1 cash-based transfers*

USD 181 million six months net funding requirements (October 2021 – March 2022)

Operational Updates

Since January, WFP has provided food and nutritional assistance to a total of 7.1 million internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees and food insecure residents across Sudan.

In September 2021, WFP assisted 75,000 flood-affected people with food assistance across five states, including North Kordofan, White Nile, Blue Nile, Gezira, and Gedaref States.

During the 2020/21 academic year, WFP provided school meals or take-home rations to 1.9 million children across 15 states. In partnership with the Ministry of Education, WFP has prepared a number of knowledge and social behaviour change communication materials, which will be disseminated via radio, posters, banners, and storybooks when the schools restart in October.