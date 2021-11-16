Sudan
WFP Sudan Country Brief, September 2021
In Numbers
4.4 million people assisted in September 2021*
32,300 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*
USD 6.2 million of1 cash-based transfers*
USD 181 million six months net funding requirements (October 2021 – March 2022)
Operational Updates
Since January, WFP has provided food and nutritional assistance to a total of 7.1 million internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees and food insecure residents across Sudan.
In September 2021, WFP assisted 75,000 flood-affected people with food assistance across five states, including North Kordofan, White Nile, Blue Nile, Gezira, and Gedaref States.
During the 2020/21 academic year, WFP provided school meals or take-home rations to 1.9 million children across 15 states. In partnership with the Ministry of Education, WFP has prepared a number of knowledge and social behaviour change communication materials, which will be disseminated via radio, posters, banners, and storybooks when the schools restart in October.
So far this year, WFP provided nutrition support to over 1.1 million children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) in 16 states. WFP also plays an integral role in revitalizing the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) movement in Sudan, which aims to unite people from governments, civil society, the UN, donors, businesses and researchers in a collective effort to improve nutrition.
Building Resilience
WFP’s Productive Safety Nets (PSN) projects help build water reservoirs, community farms and gardens that increase families’ incomes and expand their opportunities. So far in 2021, WFP supported 195,770 beneficiaries with PSN across 8 states.
WFP aims to reduce post-harvest losses by training farmers on best harvesting practices and effective drying and storage solutions. Since January 2020, WFP has supported 200,000 farmers with hermetic bags and reached a total of 500,000 farmers through communication campaigns designed to raise awareness about the importance of reducing post-harvest losses.
Food security and assessments
- The Mid-Season Assessment Mission Report conducted in September 2021 indicates that the 2021/22 harvest is expected to be average to above average. However, with high prices of agricultural inputs, the food commodities prices will likely remain high even during the harvest.
