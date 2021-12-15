Sudan
WFP Sudan Country Brief, October 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
3 million people assisted in October 2021
14,400 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in October 2021
USD 39.7 million of1 total cash-based transfers in 2021
USD 207 million six months net funding requirements (November 2021 – April 2022)
Situation Updates
On 25 October, a state of emergency was declared across the Country. The Prime Minister and several political actors were placed under house arrest and/or detained. In Khartoum and other localities, people took to the street to protest. Given the heightened level of insecurity, only critical WFP staff reported to office in the last week of October. Mobile network services, in particular data, were mostly down across the Country.
International and domestic flights to Khartoum International Airport were suspended, however United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) received special authorization to fly within Sudan.
Operational Updates
Despite challenges, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to over 3 million people in the month of October, increasing the total number of people assisted in Sudan to 7.8 million since January 2021.
In October, WFP provided school meals to an estimated 140,680 children in nine states in Sudan. Due to closure of schools, children in seven states received take-home rations instead of the usual in-school hot meals.
In October most of WFP nutrition centres remained functional, with nearly 331,000 children under five and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) assisted through screening, prevention, and treatment services.