28 Nov 2019

WFP Sudan Country Brief, October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (267.82 KB)

In Numbers

2.35 m people assisted in October 2019

14,548 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2,159,609 cash-based transfers made

US$39.1 million six-month net funding requirements (December 2019 – May 2020)

Operational Updates

• On 23 October, the Executive Director Mr. David Beasley accompanied by the Deputy Country Director for operations Mr. Adham Musallam, visited Kauda, an area under the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North (SPLM-N) control in South Kordofan. This was the first time the UN got access to Kauda in eight years. The mission observed humanitarian needs on the ground, laying the foundation for further work on expanding access.

• WFP has received approval from the Sudan Government to reopen the barge access to facilitate humanitarian transport of food along the Nile from Kosti to Renk in South Sudan, and beyond. Up to 265,000 mt of humanitarian food has been transported cross border to South Sudan since 2014 through road corridors. The reopening of the barge took place on 21 October, carrying 4,500 mt of food along the Nile to locations in Renk and Malakal – reaching the destinations on 9 November. This is an important step towards rebuilding commercial trade between respective governments. Barges will increase the capacity to deliver cargo to South Sudan; barge operators have a combined capacity of approximately 30,000 mt per month. It will help revive parts of the economy for both countries.

• WFP collected baseline data for the Micronutrient Powders (MNPs) for School Meals in two localities in North Darfur state. 47 schools out of a total of 90 schools where the MNPs were distributed, were randomly sampled. Results revealed that parents and students have a good understanding of the importance of micronutrients for good health and that the challenges faced in schools were related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

• In line with the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between WFP and the Ministry of Education, WFP is providing IT equipment to all school feeding units, starting with 17 laptops, followed by printers, scanners, projectors and other equipment. 10 laptops will be dispatched to WFP field offices for further handover to the school feeding focal persons at the State Ministries of Education, while seven laptops will be handed over to the Federal Ministry of Education.

