WFP Sudan Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

4.2 million people assisted in November 2021

40,748 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in November 2021

USD 5.6 million of1 total cash-based transfers in 2021

USD 256 million six months net funding requirements (December 2021 – May 2022)

Situation Updates

• November was marked by several events, including the signing of a political agreement that reinstated the Prime Minister, mass protests across the Country, new waves of COVID-19, and resurgence of inter-communal violence in Darfur and Kordofan states.

• Since the re-opening of Port Sudan in early November, humanitarian cargo and fuel started to move from Port Sudan to other parts of Sudan.

Operational Updates

• WFP continued to provide life-saving food and nutrition assistance to the people in need. In November, WFP reached 4.2 million people with food and nutrition assistance, increasing the total number of people assisted in Sudan to 7.9 million since January 2021.

• In November, WFP provided school meals or take-home rations to an estimated 1.3 million children in 15 states in Sudan.

• Over 500,000 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women in 16 states benefited from the WFP nutrition assistance in November.

• In efforts to reduce post-harvest losses (PHL), WFP is providing trainings and simple hermetic storage (hermetic bags and plastic silos) to smallholder farmers, building their capacities, and involving the private sector into project implementation. WFP is planning to reach over 124,000 smallholder farmers in 13 states during the 2021/2022 harvest season.

• WFP continues to assist the Ethiopian refugees who crossed the borders into East Sudan. In November, over 48,000 refugees in Kassala, Gedaref and Blue Nile States received WFP’s monthly food assistance.