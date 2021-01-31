WFP Sudan Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

3.4 million people assisted November 2020

28,464 metric tons of food assistance distributed

US$ 9.6 million of cash-based transfers

US$ 173.8 million six months net funding requirements (January – June 2021)

Operational Updates

• Since early November, Ethiopian refugees and asylum seekers have been arriving in eastern Sudan, fleeing conflict in the Tigray region of north western Ethiopia.

WFP is working with partners and authorities in Sudan to provide life-saving food and nutrition assistance to the arriving refugees from Ethiopia. Food for hot meals or fortified high-energy biscuits are provided at reception centres. Once refugees reach the camps after passing through reception centres, they receive rations including lentils, sorghum, oil and salt.

At the onset of the emergency response, WFP rapidly dispatched enough food supplies to feed 60,000 people, as well as specialized nutritious food for emergency nutrition.

WFP is providing logistics support to the humanitarian community responding to the crisis – establishing mobile warehouses for the storage of food and other vital humanitarian assistance, moving essential supplies for the set-up of the response, as well as fuel and emergency telecommunication expertise. WFP is also playing a critical role in transporting humanitarian responders to the affected areas on the WFP-managed UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS).

The UN and partners launched the Inter-Agency Refugee Emergency Response Plan – Sudan Refugee Influx from Ethiopia, seeking USD 147 million to assist up to 100,000 refugees between November and June 2021. This includes WFP’s requirements of USD 14.8 million for food and nutrition assistance, as well as logistical support for the humanitarian community.

• WFP also continued to provide life-saving food assistance (in-kind food, cash-based transfers) and nutrition support for its regular operations, as well as providing take-home rations in lieu of on-site school meals during schools’ closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, across 15 states for the month of November.