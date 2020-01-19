WFP Sudan Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

2.06 million people assisted in November 2019

13,163 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.18 million cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• A high-level Social Protection Workshop chaired by the Minister of Labour and Social Development and the Resident Coordinator’s office (RCO) took place on 30 November. The objective of the workshop was to support the Government of Sudan in developing a social protection framework and strategy in response to the multidimensional needs exacerbated by the economic crisis. Participants included senior representatives from the Government, including the Minister of Health, UN,

IFIs, donors, civil society organizations and the private sector. WFP, UNICEF and UNDP provided support to the Ministry of Labour and Social Development and the Office of the Resident Coordinator in hosting the workshop.

• WFP is developing a social protection strategy to support the Government of Sudan, which is aligned with the consensus reached with the Government and the international community of scaling up social safety net support to meet the immediate needs of the most vulnerable and mitigate the impact of subsidy reforms, while making long-term investment in developing social protection systems.

• In coordination with the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), WFP has started the implementation of the signed MoU, to build capacity of smallholder farmers in Darfur to improve harvests and reduce post-harvest losses. The pilot project targets four localities in South Darfur and includes village demonstrations to raise awareness on post-harvest losses and promote hermetic storage facilities (air-tight bags).

• The Home Fortification activity was successfully launched in North and South Kordofan states as part of WFP’s work on preventing micronutrient deficiencies.