WFP Sudan Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

14,335 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.3 m cash based transfers made

US$ 20.3 m* six months (December 2018-May 2019) net funding requirements

2.1 m people assisted in November 2018

Operational Context

The food insecurity in North and South Darfur, Blue and White Nile states (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) 3 - Crisis) and South Kordofan (IPC 4 - Emergency) will likely persist until the end of 2018. This is due to low asset holdings and limited agricultural labour and other livelihood opportunities.

WFP Sudan’s 2017 Interim Country Strategy Plan (ICSP) presents how WFP is responding to new and existing challenges by adapting its portfolio to life-changing interventions while maintaining the life-saving component.

In January 2019, WFP will move to its five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP), focused on four interlinked strategic objectives guided by the SDGs: 1) Responding to new and protracted emergencies, ensuring that humanitarian programmes are strategically linked to development and peacebuilding; 2) Reducing malnutrition and its root causes; 3) Strengthening the resilience of food-insecure households and food system; 4) Strengthening systems and structures for the provision of humanitarian and development common services in the country.

Operational Updates

• On 28 November the WFP Executive Board approved the Sudan Country Strategic Plan (CSP) (2019–2023), focused on four interlinked strategic objectives and aimed at responding to Sudan’s humanitarian and development needs. You can learn more about the WFP Sudan CSP here.

• From 12-14 November, WFP Sudan’s Country Director led an exploratory mission to Damazine and Kurmuk in Blue Nile state. The area has not been fully open for humanitarian access since 2011.

WFP travelled with officials from USAID in Khartoum and the Division Chief of the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance / Food for Peace from Washington DC. The mission visited school feeding activities in Damazine and explored possible future implementation sites in Kurmuk.

The delegation attended meetings with local authorities with the objective of improving humanitarian access in the area. Key findings the need to expand the nutrition programme and continue the negotiations for humanitarian access.

• Tribal clashes in Ethiopian border towns have caused the displacement of 392 individuals into Gedaref state. The Ethiopian families requested protection as refugees from the Sudanese government. WFP provided emergency assistance with a 15-day half-ration and will integrate them into the beneficiary list once they are settled.