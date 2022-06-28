WFP Sudan Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

1.6 million people assisted in May 2022

8,700 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in May 2022

USD 5.1 millions of total cash-based transfers in May 2022

USD 369 million six months net funding requirements (June – November 2022)

Situation Updates

• WFP assisted 129,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and nomads in Kereinik, who were affected by the intercommunal violence on 22-24 April. WFP also resumed distributions across West Darfur, after a temporary suspension, reaching 227,897 protracted IDPs with food and Cash-Based Transfers (CBT) assistance.

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1.6 million people including 1.4 million who received emergency food assistance, through in-kind food and cash-based transfers. The volume of food and cash distributed in May amounted to 8,700 mt and USD 5.1 million respectively.

• School-based programmes provide a daily meal for the children, while improving school enrolment and attendance rates. In May, 500,000 children across eight states received school meals or take-home rations.

• WFP provided nutrition support to 250,000 children under five and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) across 16 states during the month of May.

• In May, WFP trained 8,000 farmers on post-harvest losses management in West Darfur, Red Sea States, and the Two Area (Yabus and Kauda) in South Kordofan State. All trained farmers received training manuals, storage bags (hermetic bags) and tarpaulins.

• Food fortification has the potential to make a big impact on micronutrient deficiencies. Lodine is a mineral essential for human development and growth. On 22-26 May, WFP met with 30 salt traders in Hay El Arab market in Khartoum to find out how they are sourcing salt, if the salt is fortified (vitamins or other supplements added to increase the nutritional value) with iodine, and to promote awareness on the benefits of iodized salt. Based on the learnings, WFP will develop social behaviour change communication (SBCC) materials for both consumers and retailer/traders to promote the use and selling of iodized salt.

Food security and assessments

• The national average cost of the local food basket increased by 18.64 percent from March to April 2022, according to WFP’s Monthly Market Monitor issued in midMay. In April, the average national retail price of wheat flour in areas where WFP operates was SDG 752.18/kg, an increase of 10.42 percent compared to March 2022.