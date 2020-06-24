WFP Sudan Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

2.5 million people received life-saving food assistance (in-kind food or cash-based transfers) for May 2020 in 13 states.

Precautionary measures to minimize risks of COVID-19 transmission, such as physical distancing, installation of hand washing facilities and use of personal protective equipment were implemented during distributions.

Nutrition activities continue to be delivered in line with the guidance provided on COVID-19 prevention and control measure. 214,000 children 6-59 months of age and pregnant and nursing women received nutrition assistance in May 2020 across 13 states.

WFP provided support to the Federal Ministry of Health, jointly with UNICEF and WHO, to undertake COVID-19 preparedness and response training to ensure continuity of CMAM activities and strengthening the MAM treatment component in the state of Khartoum, including in urban areas. Over 100 nutrition cadres attended the training.

Take-Home Ration (THR) distributions for students enrolled in WFP-supported schools started in one state. This entitlement is being provided as a substitute for on-site school meals that have been suspended due to the closure of schools. Other states will begin THR distributions in June.