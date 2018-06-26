26 Jun 2018

WFP Sudan Country Brief, May 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (673.77 KB)

Operational Context

The food insecurity in North Darfur and in parts of South Darfur, South Kordofan and White Nile is likely to persist (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification 3) until mid-2018. This is due to continuing restrictions on access to land, limited agricultural labour opportunities and low asset holdings. IDPs are particularly affected.

In addition, the supply chain break of commodities, fuel shortages and instability of the economy country-wide will negatively impact distribution of commodities, for the coming month.

WFP Sudan’s 2017 Interim Country Strategy Plan shows how WFP is responding to new and existing challenges by adapting its portfolio to life-changing interventions while maintaining life-saving activities and a strong emergency-response capacity.

Operational Updates
- WFP is planning to assist 97,000 people from host communities in the coming four months in response to a drought across eight locations in North Darfur. WFP will provide a combination of General Food Assistance and nutritional support, followed by Food for Assets (FFA) activities.
- WFP began a Multipurpose Cash Assistance transfer pilot with 100 households (502 beneficiaries) in Kerenick and Geneina, under the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF). The beneficiaries received a monthly total of 520 SDGs (approx. USD 27) each, intended for food and non-food needs. WFP is leading the coordination and harmonization efforts between the three implementing organizations: WFP, Save the Children and Triangle.
- WFP launched a new triangulation database for Cash-Based Transfers activities. This Reconciliation tool allows to track data on which beneficiaries redeemed their pre-paid cards in each cycle, residual balances, peak redemption times, and supports the detection of fraud.
- As part of WFP’s Post-Harvest Losses activities, small holder farmers in Kassala participated in a hermetic bag opening exercise. The bags were closed two months ago after workshops conducted with the farmers, and the opening activity allowed them to verify their effectiveness in keeping quantity and quality of the crops.
- A joint WFP and FAO exploratory mission to Nyala, South Darfur, took place from 22-24 May 2018. The mission assessed the suitability of hydroponic animal fodder cultivation to improve livelihood of displaced populations in the area.
- WFP organized a four-days training on Community Based Participatory Planning (CBPP) from 16 to 19 May 2018 in El Fasher, North Darfur. The training was attended by WFP staff from area offices of Eastern and Southern Sudan, government representatives and NGOs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.