WFP Sudan Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

The food insecurity in North Darfur and in parts of South Darfur, South Kordofan and White Nile is likely to persist (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification 3) until mid-2018. This is due to continuing restrictions on access to land, limited agricultural labour opportunities and low asset holdings. IDPs are particularly affected.

In addition, the supply chain break of commodities, fuel shortages and instability of the economy country-wide will negatively impact distribution of commodities, for the coming month.

WFP Sudan’s 2017 Interim Country Strategy Plan shows how WFP is responding to new and existing challenges by adapting its portfolio to life-changing interventions while maintaining life-saving activities and a strong emergency-response capacity.

Operational Updates

- WFP is planning to assist 97,000 people from host communities in the coming four months in response to a drought across eight locations in North Darfur. WFP will provide a combination of General Food Assistance and nutritional support, followed by Food for Assets (FFA) activities.

- WFP began a Multipurpose Cash Assistance transfer pilot with 100 households (502 beneficiaries) in Kerenick and Geneina, under the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF). The beneficiaries received a monthly total of 520 SDGs (approx. USD 27) each, intended for food and non-food needs. WFP is leading the coordination and harmonization efforts between the three implementing organizations: WFP, Save the Children and Triangle.

- WFP launched a new triangulation database for Cash-Based Transfers activities. This Reconciliation tool allows to track data on which beneficiaries redeemed their pre-paid cards in each cycle, residual balances, peak redemption times, and supports the detection of fraud.

- As part of WFP’s Post-Harvest Losses activities, small holder farmers in Kassala participated in a hermetic bag opening exercise. The bags were closed two months ago after workshops conducted with the farmers, and the opening activity allowed them to verify their effectiveness in keeping quantity and quality of the crops.

- A joint WFP and FAO exploratory mission to Nyala, South Darfur, took place from 22-24 May 2018. The mission assessed the suitability of hydroponic animal fodder cultivation to improve livelihood of displaced populations in the area.

- WFP organized a four-days training on Community Based Participatory Planning (CBPP) from 16 to 19 May 2018 in El Fasher, North Darfur. The training was attended by WFP staff from area offices of Eastern and Southern Sudan, government representatives and NGOs.