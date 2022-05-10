WFP Sudan Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

2.1* million people assisted in March 2022

8,946* mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed in March 2022

USD 2.7* million of total cash-based transfers in March 2022

USD 315 million six months net funding requirements (April – September 2022)

Situation Updates

• United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warn that the number of people facing acute hunger in Sudan will likely double to reach more than 18 million people by September 2022 as a result of conflict, economic crisis, and poor harvest which are affecting people’s access to food. Read the FAO-WFP joint news release here.

• The Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) report by FAO and WFP indicates that the domestic cereal production from the 2021/22 agricultural season is expected to produce 5.1 million metric tons. This will only cover the needs of less than two thirds of the population, leaving many reliant on humanitarian food assistance and dependant on imports of essential grains at prices beyond the reach of most people.

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2.1 million people including 1 million people who received emergency food assistance, through in-kind food and cash-based transfers. The volume of food and cash distributed in March amounted to around 8,900 mt and USD 2.7 million respectively.

• One million children in eight states received school meals or take-home rations, which in addition to ensuring a daily meal for the children also contributes towards improvements in school enrolment and attendance rates.

Additionally, over 125,000 children under the age of 5 years and pregnant and nursing women and girls also received nutrition support across 16 states.

• In March, several clashes took place in Jabal Moon locality of West Darfur. Despite the security challenges, WFP was able to reach more than 4,200 school children with take home rations and an additional 3,500 people with emergency blanket supplementary feeding.

• In March, WFP and its cooperating partners trained 33,760 smallholder farmers (including 16,200 females) and distributed over 62,200 hermetic bags, tarpaulin and postharvest loss management manuals to reduce food loss after harvest in seven states around the country.