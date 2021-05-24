WFP Sudan Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

4 million people assisted in March 2021*

28,360 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 1.9 million of1 cash-based transfers*

USD 85.5 million six months net funding requirements (April – September 2021)

Operational Updates

More than 100,000 people were displaced to 90 different gathering points in Geneina town following violence that erupted in January. WFP responded by providing emergency food assistance to people displaced or affected by intercommunal clashes in West Darfur. As of March, WFP had provided emergency food rations to nearly 90,000 people, mainly in Geneina town, as well as nutrition support in 15 targeted supplementary feeding centres in Geneina.

WFP Sudan celebrated the International Day of School Meals on 11 March at El Abrar Primary School in Um Badda Locality in Khartoum. This day stressed the crucial role that school feeding programmes play in developing future generations, facilitating access to education and reducing disparities. WFP also announced the expansion of its school feeding programme across 15 states. In March, 1.36 million primary school boys and girls received on-site school meals or take-home rations (where schools are still closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak).

Read here the story of Yahya, an IDP Community Leader displaced into Geneina.

WFP regularly provides food assistance for refugees who fled Ethiopia's Tigray Region. In March, nearly 57,000 refugees in Tunaydbah settlement, Um Rakuba refugee camp, Hamdayet reception centre, and Village 8 transit centre received monthly emergency food rations (cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt).

Additionally, around 1,700 children aged 6-59 months, pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) have been enrolled in treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) activities in these four locations and received specialized nutritious food during the first quarter of 2021.

WFP also continued to provide life-saving food assistance (in-kind food and cash-based transfers (CBT)) and nutrition support across 14 states for the month of March. Close to 2.9 million food insecure girls, boys, women and men received general food assistance and around 172,000 children aged 6-59 months and PLWG received nutrition support.