Sudan + 1 more
WFP Sudan Country Brief, March 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
4 million people assisted in March 2021*
28,360 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*
USD 1.9 million of1 cash-based transfers*
USD 85.5 million six months net funding requirements (April – September 2021)
Operational Updates
WFP Sudan celebrated the International Day of School Meals on 11 March at El Abrar Primary School in Um Badda Locality in Khartoum. This day stressed the crucial role that school feeding programmes play in developing future generations, facilitating access to education and reducing disparities.
WFP also announced the expansion of its school feeding programme across 15 states. In March, 1.36 million primary school boys and girls received on-site school meals or take-home rations (where schools are still closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak).
More than 100,000 people were displaced to 90 different gathering points in Geneina town following violence that erupted in January. WFP responded by providing emergency food assistance to people displaced or affected by intercommunal clashes in West Darfur. As of March, WFP had provided emergency food rations to nearly 90,000 people, mainly in Geneina town, as well as nutrition support in 15 targeted supplementary feeding centres in Geneina.
Read here the story of Yahya, an IDP Community Leader displaced into Geneina.
WFP regularly provides food assistance for refugees who fled Ethiopia's Tigray Region. In March, nearly 57,000 refugees in Tunaydbah settlement, Um Rakuba refugee camp, Hamdayet reception centre, and Village 8 transit centre received monthly emergency food rations (cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt).
Additionally, around 1,700 children aged 6-59 months, pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) have been enrolled in treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) activities in these four locations and received specialized nutritious food during the first quarter of 2021.
WFP also continued to provide life-saving food assistance (in-kind food and cash-based transfers (CBT)) and nutrition support across 14 states for the month of March. Close to 2.9 million food insecure girls, boys, women and men received general food assistance and around 172,000 children aged 6-59 months and PLWG received nutrition support.
Globally, women are more likely of being severely food insecure than men. WFP’s life-saving assistance in emergencies as well as development and resilience building activities contribute towards achieving food security and nutrition for all. On 8 March, the world celebrated International Women’s Day. WFP launched the social media campaign #WomenAreHungrier throughout the month.
Building Resilience
WFP is running a national media campaign across Sudan through May to raise awareness on the benefits of proper crop storage techniques, such as using hermetic storage bags and airtight silos, to help reduce post-harvest losses of small-holder farmers.
WFP also engages with the private sector to start developing a sustainable approach for accessibility to hermetic storage bags through local retail channels, with selling points in North Kordofan, Kassala, Gedaref and White Nile established for the 2020/2021 harvest season.
Assessments and publications
WFP March Market Monitor shows that the national average retail price of sorghum is 181 percent higher and the price of wheat is 255 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year (March 2020).
The WFP Sudan Annual Country Report 2020 has been published. In 2020, WFP Sudan reached close to 7.8 million internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees and food-insecure residents through the provision of food and CBT to crisis-affected people, nutrition activities, school meals and productive safety nets programmes.
Services provision
- The WFP-managed UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) is essential to facilitate humanitarian access, thereby enabling UN agencies, non-governmental organizations and the humanitarian community to safely reach the most vulnerable populations. In March, UNHAS transported 2,144 passengers from 68 partner organizations reaching 27 destinations and delivered 3.8 mt of light humanitarian cargo.